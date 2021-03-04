Senate moves to give businesses virus ‘immunity’

TOPEKA — The Senate Judiciary Committee moved quickly in terms of the normal legislative clock to endorse extension of a state law granting immunity from civil lawsuits for most businesses operating during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The bill would affirm protection of businesses in substantial compliance with public health directives from start of the pandemic March 12, 2020, through at least March 31, 2022. There is no evidence a Kansas company has yet relied upon temporary coronavirus statute to stifle litigation.

The initial version of this barrier to civil suits was adopted in mid-2020 during a special session of the Legislature. In January, it was extended until March 31 as part of a massive emergency management law. The idea of attempting to move a stand-alone immunity bill quickly through the House and Senate and across Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk reflected a desire by GOP lawmakers to avoid it becoming tangled in a larger political conflict over reform of the state’s emergency management law opposed by the governor.