IHS students show off sewing, life skills

When something isn’t working, just rip out the seams and start over.

Iola High School students Kinsey Schinstock and Jess Kroenke talked to USD 257 board members about the lessons they’ve been learning from sewing classes. They’re picking up life skills while learning how to make clothes.

The students attended Monday’s school board meeting as part of a program about the Career and Technical Education pathways. IHS has 20 career pathways students can explore, and many will go on to work internships as seniors. Kroenke, for example, is a senior and has an internship with Audacious Boutique. Schinstock is a sophomore.