IHS students show off sewing, life skills

Two students shared examples of sewing projects they've made as part of a Career and Technical Education pathway at Iola High School. The school now has 20 pathways students can explore to help them figure out what kind of career they may want to pursue.

Iola High School sophomore Kinsey Schinstock, left, and senior Jess Kroenke show USD 257 board members and administrators the dresses they’ve made as part of a sewing program for the Career and Technical Education pathway in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America classes. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

When something isn’t working, just rip out the seams and start over.

Iola High School students Kinsey Schinstock and Jess Kroenke talked to USD 257 board members about the lessons they’ve been learning from sewing classes. They’re picking up life skills while learning how to make clothes.

The students attended Monday’s school board meeting as part of a program about the Career and Technical Education pathways. IHS has 20 career pathways students can explore, and many will go on to work internships as seniors. Kroenke, for example, is a senior and has an internship with Audacious Boutique. Schinstock is a sophomore.

