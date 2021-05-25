She’s leading the pack

“Who doesn’t love their pets and love to spoil ‘em?”
It’s in that spirit Humboldt native Janelle (Sigler) Aikins was inspired to start Alpha Dog Supply, her new business just off the southeast corner of the Iola square.
“Pets bring so much joy,” she said, and they also make great listeners.
“I’m a very type-A personality,” Aikins noted. “I don’t relax or give myself a break, but then they’re standing there, waiting.”
“They make me relaxed. They’re therapy. It’s unbelievable.”
The journey to open Alpha Dog Supply began last October, when Aikins popped inside another shop and was inspired.
“I went into a dog boutique and thought: ‘I could totally do that,’” Aikins said. “It’s something that I’m passionate about.”
She was already stopping at all the other shops she was seeing, so why not start her own?
Husband Matt, who works at B&W Trailer Hitches, was supportive of the idea, so after they finished their house and moved to Iola, she shifted gears and started to work.
(The crew also contains sons Dillon, 23, and Jackson Aikins, 19, along with 17-year-old Ashtyn Ansley.)
Now after several months of loving labor, especially on the part of Matt inside the store, everything is ready to roll.
Alpha Dog Supply carries a wide variety of products, including mugs, shirts, food, treats, leashes, toys, bowls, coffee and much more.
Hence Aikins is optimistic about filling a niche market, especially since, as she noted, the demand for pet products is high right now.
In one sense, her method for purchasing is simple: shop for her own dogs, Stella the shih tzu and Gabe the American mastiff, and see what works.
(Given his size, Gabe is not only the shop’s eponymous “alpha dog,” but also the primary “product-tester.”)
It was in this way that Aikins, for example, discovered the wide variety of indestructible chew toys that the store now offers.
Alpha Dog also carries unique clothing that can’t be found elsewhere, “locally-sourced items,” and various products from companies that donate sales to animal shelters.
For instance, “all the shirts are hand-dyed in Liberty, Mo.,” Aikins said.
More generally, she’s also focused on trying to buy American as much as possible and ultimately weigh “quality over quantity.”
All told, for Aikins, starting Alpha Dog Supply was about bringing something positive into the world during a time of strife, not to mention doing something nice for our furry friends.
“It’s a way to spoil them, give back to them,” Aikins said.
She added that just being in the store brightens her day, and she hopes it has the same effect on others.
“I just hope everybody comes in here and enjoys it as much as I do,” she said.
Alpha Dog Supply opens tomorrow.
Follow them on Facebook (and soon on Instagram) for updates.