Shipments of COVID shots for kids 5-11 on the way

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.

Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so they can be deployed as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives its sign off.

The CDC’s panel of vaccine experts is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss guidelines for the vaccine’s use in the younger age group.