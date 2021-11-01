 | Mon, Nov 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Shipments of COVID shots for kids 5-11 on the way

USDA regulators granted emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children. The CDC is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss guidelines.

By

News

November 1, 2021 - 9:28 AM

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.

Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so they can be deployed as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives its sign off.

The CDC’s panel of vaccine experts is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss guidelines for the vaccine’s use in the younger age group.

Related
October 20, 2021
August 24, 2021
August 23, 2021
May 11, 2021
Most Popular