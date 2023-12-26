 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Showing support: Giving Tuesday brings $140K to Allen County groups

Your Community Foundation of Iola raised a combined $140,000 on Giving Tuesday thanks to a matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. ACARF, the animal shelter, will received the most at nearly $51,000.

By

News

December 26, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Brittni Israel, execturive of The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility, poses in 2021. ACARF will receive $50,961 in support from the Raymond C. McIntosh Endowment. Register file photo

The Your Community Foundation of Iola celebrated a successful Giving Tuesday, thanks to the support from community members and a substantial matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation of Kansas City. 

The annual event, beginning the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and extending to Dec. 15, took on extra significance this year with a $70,000 matching grant offered by the Patterson Family Foundation. The combined total of over $140,000 will benefit several funds in Allen County.

The Patterson foundation extends the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. The foundation was established to “reinvest in rural communities and cultivate values of education and hard work for current and future generations.”

Related
August 2, 2018
July 16, 2018
November 12, 2015
February 2, 2013
Most Popular