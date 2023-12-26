Showing support: Giving Tuesday brings $140K to Allen County groups

The Your Community Foundation of Iola celebrated a successful Giving Tuesday, thanks to the support from community members and a substantial matching grant from the Patterson Family Foundation of Kansas City.

The annual event, beginning the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and extending to Dec. 15, took on extra significance this year with a $70,000 matching grant offered by the Patterson Family Foundation. The combined total of over $140,000 will benefit several funds in Allen County.

The Patterson foundation extends the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. The foundation was established to “reinvest in rural communities and cultivate values of education and hard work for current and future generations.”