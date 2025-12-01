Deadline extended for YCF matching campaign

Your Community Foundation has extended its annual Patterson Family Foundation matching campaign through midnight Tuesday, giving donors extra time to participate.

Elaina Stiffler, executive director of YCF, said donations can be made easily before the new deadline. “They can either donate online or bring their donations in person,” she said.

The campaign, supported by $100,000 in available matching funds from the Patterson Family Foundation, had a goal of raising $100,000 in local donations. Stiffler said that mark has now been surpassed.

“We actually just got two donations that put us over our goal,” she said. “But we match proportionally, so any donations that come in will still be matched. Instead of dollar for dollar, the match changes to be proportional.”

As of Monday, the campaign had raised $101,009, but Stiffler emphasized there is no cap.

“We’re just trying to raise as much as we can because all our funds support nonprofits in the community,” she said. “Each dollar we raise still has a big impact on nonprofits in the community.”

Last year’s campaign raised $167,000 across 14 local endowed funds. Donations may be made online at givingmakesadifference.com.