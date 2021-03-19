Soaring into the future

Allen County Regional Airport may soon be expanding.
But what does that mean exactly?
To find out more, this Register reporter sat down with Jonathon Goering, economic development director at Thrive Allen County, and Allen County Commissioner, Jerry Daniels, both of whom have been closely involved with the project.
To begin, they suggested that the phrase “airport expansion” is a bit tricky, since the primary goal at this stage is to simply have utilities installed on 24 acres in the northwest corner of the airport property (which is owned by the county).
Bids are currently being sought to see what those utilities might cost, and if the price is right, the next step will be to develop an Airport Master Plan, and to more assertively court those entities that might be interested in building.
“I’m ultra-conservative when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars,” said Daniels. “If it’s too much, we may wait” on the utilities installation. “But as long as it’s reasonable, we have to try.”
And, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce, there likewise exists the possibility that federal funding may soon be available to assist with projects of this kind.
So where’s the impetus for expanding airport utilities coming from?
Consider the following example: Orizon Aerostructures in Chanute, which specializes in manufacturing complex aircraft components.
When Orizon was still anonymous, searching for a building location under the name “Project Bluebook,” the company had wanted airport property on which to develop, explained Daniels.
But because Allen County’s airport didn’t have adequate utilities, this was one reason it was passed over.
“Look to the future,” Daniels said. “What if there’s another Orizon? … I like being prepared.”
That’s especially the case, he added, as securing an industry like Orizon would mean both an improved tax base as well as a significant number of new jobs.
Why would industrial developers choose Allen?
For one, Allen County’s airport has several features that make it attractive to builders, explained Goering.
It has one of the longest and widest runways in Southeast Kansas, has plenty of space, sits between two cities and is situated near a major highway.
Daniels also added that “our FAA rep is excited because they don’t see many projects of this kind in airports across the state.” That is, taking place in rural areas with industrial possibilities.
He also pointed out how the very existence of the airport is a magnet for development, since “large businesses, they’ve got that transportation need.”
Being able to manufacture a product next to your very own shipping point is very attractive.
Indeed, the county is almost always seeking out modes of economic development, “it’s [just] the cherry on top that it’s at the airport,” said Daniels. “But that might be the one thing that pushes the situation in our favor.”
What are some other possible forms of development?
According to Daniels, “package delivery has gone through the roof,” and so the opportunity may exist to bring in a smaller facility of this kind.
“Fedex, UPS … a lot of those delivery locations are at an airport,” Daniels added.
He also shared a story linked to Murphy Tractor in Humboldt, where the company had wanted to come to town but, again, “utilities were the one thing that they needed.”
Once installed, however, the company was ready to rock-n’-roll, which for Daniels, reemphasized the lesson about the importance of preparedness.
“Who’s ready for some funding? Who’s got the plan and who’s done the legwork?” he asked rhetorically.
In short, he and Goering want Allen County to be able to answer in the affirmative.
For them, a modest investment by taxpayers up front means bringing more jobs to the community and improved tax benefits for everyone.