 | Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Some Evergy customers will pay, others won’t

Customers in swaths of Missouri may be paying for last winter's cold snap for years, but those in the Kansas City area and elsewhere could see savings.

July 9, 2021 - 10:41 AM

Evergy customers in parts of Missouri may be repaying electric costs for the next 15 years following February’s winter storm that forced power outages across the Midwest. 

Kansas City-area customers in both Kansas and Missouri, however, could see savings.

In February, Winter Storm Uri caused sustained cold temperatures across much of the central United States, driving demand for energy sky high. At the same time, utilities had trouble getting natural gas. In some places, coal piles froze. Wind turbines iced over. 

