 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Evergy to build large solar farm

Evergy, the state's largest utility provider, will build a 10-megawatt solar farm in northeast Kansas. A portion of the energy produced there will be reserved for customers who participate in Evergy's solar subscription program.

Juan Alcantara, left, intern/trainee, Sal Miranda, supervisor, and Lee Kwok, solar installer supervisor, of GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit, install solar panels that will generate 5 kilowatts of energy at a low-income home in Watts on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. A total of 15 327 watt panels were placed on the roof. Photo by (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Evergy will build a 10-megawatt solar farm near its coal-fired power plant in northeast Kansas City, the company announced on Wednesday. 

The electric utility serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Half of the energy produced at the solar farm will go to serve that entire base. The other half will be reserved for nearly 1,200 customers who participate in the utility’s solar subscription program, which allows users to pay a slightly higher bill to invest in renewable energy. 

“As we break ground on the solar array, we want to remind customers of this opportunity to contribute to and benefit from renewable energy without the upfront expense and process associated with owning a home solar array,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer, said in a news release.

