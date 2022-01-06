Evergy to build large solar farm

Evergy will build a 10-megawatt solar farm near its coal-fired power plant in northeast Kansas City, the company announced on Wednesday.

The electric utility serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Half of the energy produced at the solar farm will go to serve that entire base. The other half will be reserved for nearly 1,200 customers who participate in the utility’s solar subscription program, which allows users to pay a slightly higher bill to invest in renewable energy.

“As we break ground on the solar array, we want to remind customers of this opportunity to contribute to and benefit from renewable energy without the upfront expense and process associated with owning a home solar array,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer, said in a news release.