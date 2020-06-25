Menu Search Log in

Spikes prompt Riley County to issue stricter guidelines

Riley County has 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 132 on Monday.

By

News

June 25, 2020 - 9:26 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

From The Manhattan Mercury

Citing community spread of COVID-19, Riley County officials issued new guidelines curtailing public activities.

“The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions,” said Julie Gibbs, local health officer. 

Related
April 4, 2020
March 24, 2020
March 20, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending