 | Tue, Mar 22, 2022
Spring storms pack a wallop in Texas

Several tornadoes were reported on Monday in Texas and Oklahoma, with the storm system poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi.

March 22, 2022 - 1:58 PM

ELGIN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses, officials said. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.

In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth. Two unconfirmed tornadoes caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.

J.D. Harkins, 59, of Elgin said he saw one tornado pass by his home, and that he hadn’t seen a twister of this magnitude in the town since 1980.

