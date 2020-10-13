Menu Search Log in

Stadium upgrades earn accolades for volunteer

Donna Houser led renovation of restrooms, painting inside and out, at Iola's football stadium. She'll be recognized at Saturday's football game.

October 13, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Volunteer Donna Houser will be recognized for efforts to improve the football stadium at Saturday’s game. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A volunteer who spearheaded a multi-year improvement project at the Iola Stadium is expected to earn a special honor at Saturday’s home football game.

Donna Houser will be recognized at the game for her efforts to renovate the stadium and bleachers. She gave school board members an update on the project at their meeting Monday night.

In 2017, Houser asked the district if she could make improvements to the stadium. She was particularly interested in renovating the women’s locker rooms and restroom area and making it handicapped accessible. That was completed last year.

