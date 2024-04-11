 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Staffing shortage suspected in shutdown

Families have been blocked from visiting inmates since March 1. A union president for prison staff believes an investigation justifying the tightened rules is dragging on as a way to circumvent the union’s contract.

By

News

April 11, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Friends and families of inmates at the federal prison in Leavenworth held rallies outside the facility to demand the end of a lockdown that has suspended visitation since March 1. Photo by Photo courtesy of Tricia Brown/Kansas News Service

The president of a labor union representing employees at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, alleges prison officials are letting an investigation into a firearm entering the facility drag on as a way to circumvent the staffing rules in the union’s contract.

Russ Gildner, union president for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 919, said the prison is understaffed by about 30 positions. He said by going into emergency operations, prison leaders can bypass the union’s contract and order staff, like counselors and other positions, to serve as prison guards.

“Staff that work in education and recreation,” Gildner said, “are being reassigned and are performing work as officers.”

Related
October 8, 2021
June 11, 2021
February 18, 2019
February 13, 2019
Most Popular