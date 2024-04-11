Staffing shortage suspected in shutdown

The president of a labor union representing employees at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, alleges prison officials are letting an investigation into a firearm entering the facility drag on as a way to circumvent the staffing rules in the union’s contract.

Russ Gildner, union president for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 919, said the prison is understaffed by about 30 positions. He said by going into emergency operations, prison leaders can bypass the union’s contract and order staff, like counselors and other positions, to serve as prison guards.

“Staff that work in education and recreation,” Gildner said, “are being reassigned and are performing work as officers.”