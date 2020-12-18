Star Wars’ original Mandalorian, Jeremy Bulloch, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday.

Bulloch died at a London hospital from health complications after years of living with Parkinson’s disease, his agents at Brown, Simcocks & Andrews said in a statement. He was 75.

As the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett, Bulloch made off with a froze-in-carbonite Han Solo in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back,” then zoomed around the desert of Tatooine in a jet pack in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”