Star Wars’ original Mandalorian, Jeremy Bulloch, dies

Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday. 

December 18, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Jeremy Bulloch (right) as Boba Fett, with Darth Vader (left) and Lando Calrissian.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday. 

Bulloch died at a London hospital from health complications after years of living with Parkinson’s disease, his agents at Brown, Simcocks & Andrews said in a statement. He was 75. 

As the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett, Bulloch made off with a froze-in-carbonite Han Solo in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back,” then zoomed around the desert of Tatooine in a jet pack in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” 

