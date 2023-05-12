Start your engines

SAFE BASE, the after-school program in USD 257, and Title I teachers organized a Blue Plate Special dinner and activities on Thursday evening at Iola Elementary School. The theme was car racing, with Humboldt Speedway drivers on hand to show off their cars and sign autographs.

