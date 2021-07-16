 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

State earmarks $15M for literacy

Concerned with lost learning due to COVID-19, the State Department of Education is setting aside $15 million in funding for a literacy initiative.

By

News

July 16, 2021 - 11:59 AM

Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson and the state board of education on Wednesday announced $15 million would be set aside to train Kansas teachers how to best address early literacy. (KSDE)

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Department of Education is setting aside $15 million in funding for a literacy initiative intended to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will allow Kansas teachers to receive specialized training in the science of reading through the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. LETRS is a professional development program that provides educators with tools to improve the literacy and language development of their students.

Through the program, educators learn to identify and intervene before students suffer from reading failure.

Related
June 16, 2021
October 16, 2020
June 28, 2018
March 6, 2013
Most Popular