State earmarks $15M for literacy

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Department of Education is setting aside $15 million in funding for a literacy initiative intended to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will allow Kansas teachers to receive specialized training in the science of reading through the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. LETRS is a professional development program that provides educators with tools to improve the literacy and language development of their students.

Through the program, educators learn to identify and intervene before students suffer from reading failure.