State Fair asks for bailout

TOPEKA — Cancelling commercial aspects of the Kansas State Fair compelled the organization to halt building renovations, impose staffing cuts and set in motion a plan to raid its charitable foundation to cover an estimated $2.3 million revenue shortfall.

David Tobias, interim general manager of the state fair, said the state fair could avoid some of that pain if the state or federal government came through with a bailout.

“The Kansas State Fair is an important asset, not just to Reno County, but the entire state economy,” he said.