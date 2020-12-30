Menu Search Log in

2 counties drop mask mandates

Two northeastern Kansas counties backed off mask mandates they imposed last month, and officials set up a clinic in a Wichita arena to vaccinate thousands of healthcare workers.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two northeastern Kansas counties are backing off mask mandates they imposed last month as coronavirus cases surged, and officials set up a clinic in an arena in the state’s city to vaccine thousands of health care workers.

County commissioners in Brown and Jackson counties argued that they had weathered a wave of infections and dropped mandates requiring people to wear masks against the advice of public health officials, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. But in south-central Kansas, Reno County commissioners kept a mask mandate in place.

Sedgwick County, home to Wichita, the state’s largest city, launched an effort to vaccinate 10,000 health care workers, including dentists, chiropractors, optometrists, and home-health and hospice workers, The Wichita Eagle reported. The county’s clinic is in the north concourse of Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

