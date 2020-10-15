Menu Search Log in

Life experiences make Michelle De La Isla best candidate for Congress

The Topeka mayor breaks most political molds, including refraining from campaign mudslinging. She’s Latina. A single mother. She’s experienced homelessness. Survived cancer. Battled crippling medical debt. And after eight long years interrupted by “life,” she graduated from Wichita State University at the age of 25 with a degree in molecular biology.

October 15, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla, left, was in Iola earlier this year. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

As mayor of Topeka, Michelle De La Isla has worked to not only increase the city’s police department budget but also to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the public they serve.

De La Isla is running as a Democrat for the 2nd Congressional District against Republican Jake LaTurner, state treasurer. 

A LaTurner campaign ad currently airing states De La Isla has defunded the Topeka Police Department.

