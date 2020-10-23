3.2 quake rattles Kansas-Oklahoma line

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook an area on the Kansas-Oklahoma line Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 8:17 p.m. and was centered in a remote area 22 miles northwest of Ponca City, Oklahoma, at a depth of almost 5 miles.

A Kay County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s dispatcher said there were no reports of damage.