3.2 quake rattles Kansas-Oklahoma line

Tremblor was northwest of Ponca City

October 23, 2020 - 5:23 PM

Deckhands on a Sandridge Energy oil rig change out a drill pipe in a fracking operation on the Oklahoma border in Harper County, Kan., in February 2012. A 3.8-magnitude quake in the area on December 16, 2013, rattled windows, cracked walls and shook furniture. Photo by (Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle/MCT)

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook an area on the Kansas-Oklahoma line Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 8:17 p.m. and was centered in a remote area 22 miles northwest of Ponca City, Oklahoma, at a depth of almost 5 miles.

A Kay County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s dispatcher said there were no reports of damage.

