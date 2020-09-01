Menu Search Log in

$330M development planned on site of Schlitterbahn park

Former soccer club executives propose a multipart complex on site of water park that closed after boy's death.

By

State News

September 1, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.

Robb Heineman, Sporting KC’s former CEO, and Greg Cotton, its former chief operating officer and chief counsel, have proposed building a multisport complex on the site, which was sold in June last year.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City officials say the redevelopment would “remove (the) blight and political stigma” that has tainted the park since 2016 when a 10-year-old boy was decapitated while on a ride billed as the world’s tallest waterslide.

Related
June 5, 2020
August 30, 2018
April 25, 2018
March 23, 2018
Trending