A glut of cash and issues await Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers returning to Topeka this week find a growing pile surplus of cash — and some tough election-year choices.

They’ll need to redraw the state’s political map, and sort out a perennial list of issues like medical marijuana, sports gaming and election security. And new this year: critical race theory, a potent new culture war tinderbox.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hopes to boost her reelection campaign by pushing for nearly $1 billion in tax cuts.