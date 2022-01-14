 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
A glut of cash and issues await Kansas lawmakers

Gov. Laura Kelly wants to use billions in surplus cash to cut taxes. But Republican leaders appear reluctant to go along in an election year.

State News

January 14, 2022

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly delivering her first state-of-the-state speech to a joint session of the Legislature in 2019. Photo by Kansas News Service/ Nomin Ujiyediin

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers returning to Topeka this week find a growing pile surplus of cash — and some tough election-year choices.

They’ll need to redraw the state’s political map, and sort out a perennial list of issues like medical marijuana, sports gaming and election security. And new this year: critical race theory, a potent new culture war tinderbox.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hopes to boost her reelection campaign by pushing for nearly $1 billion in tax cuts.

