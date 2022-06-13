 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
Abortion amendment: How all registered voters can cast a ballot in August’s primary

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who oversees elections in the state, said all Kansas voters are eligible to cast a primary ballot.

June 13, 2022 - 4:46 PM

The August Kansas primary election this year includes a constitutional amendment on abortion rights, and that’s attracting attention from people who normally don’t vote in primaries.

That may have caused confusion for voters who aren’t used to casting a primary ballot or are not affiliated with a political party and are unsure whether they are eligible to vote.

