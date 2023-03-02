 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Abortion opponents seek smaller changes

Though abortion opponents have pulled some punches — quickly nixing an idea to try to pursue a 15-week ban — abortion-rights supporters argue even the limited changes being sought defy the will of voters.

By

State News

March 2, 2023 - 4:54 PM

FILE - Abortion-rights advocates gather outside a the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven months after a decisive statewide vote affirmed abortion rights in Kansas, the Republican-controlled Legislature’s annual session in some ways looks a lot like previous ones, with multiple anti-abortion proposals.

But key players are focusing on incremental changes, instead of a ban. Their biggest goal this year is getting more financial help for centers that discourage abortions while offering free pregnancy and post-pregnancy services. An income tax credit for donors is one of three proposals that have gained traction in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The other two deal with medical malpractice insurance and telemedicine abortions.

Though abortion opponents have pulled some punches — quickly nixing an idea to try to pursue a 15-week ban — abortion-rights supporters argue even the limited changes being sought defy the will of voters.

Related
March 11, 2022
January 30, 2020
April 26, 2019
April 23, 2019
Most Popular