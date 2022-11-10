Abortion rights support keys Kelly’s bid for second term

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes.

Kelly argued Wednesday that her victory over Republican challenger, three-term Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed that voters wanted “no turning backward” after the state’s finances greatly improved on her watch. She also attributed part of her victory to Kansans’ support for abortion rights, which they affirmed in August by decisively rejecting a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

The independent candidate, state Sen. Dennis Pyle, won only a small percentage of the vote, but it was larger than the gap between Kelly and Schmidt as of Wednesday. Pyle, a former Republican, is among the Legislature’s most conservative members, but Democrats helped get him on the ballot, and an out-of-state Democratic group used texts, mailings and radio ads in the final weeks to portray Pyle as the race’s true conservative.