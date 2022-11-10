 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
Abortion rights support keys Kelly’s bid for second term

Analysts are looking at several reasons why Gov. Laura Kelly was able to capture a narrow election win over her Republican challenger. One of the foremost reasons was an outpouring of support from abortion rights voters.

By

State News

November 10, 2022 - 1:05 PM

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly addresses the crowd during her watch party at the Ramada Hotel Downtown Topeka on Nov. 8, 2022, in Topeka, Kan. Kelly remained in a tight race with Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt with 95 percent of the voting in. Photo by (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/TNS)

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes.

Kelly argued Wednesday that her victory over Republican challenger, three-term Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed that voters wanted “no turning backward” after the state’s finances greatly improved on her watch. She also attributed part of her victory to Kansans’ support for abortion rights, which they affirmed in August by decisively rejecting a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

The independent candidate, state Sen. Dennis Pyle, won only a small percentage of the vote, but it was larger than the gap between Kelly and Schmidt as of Wednesday. Pyle, a former Republican, is among the Legislature’s most conservative members, but Democrats helped get him on the ballot, and an out-of-state Democratic group used texts, mailings and radio ads in the final weeks to portray Pyle as the race’s true conservative.

