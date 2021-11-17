Advocates argue on redistricting

TOPEKA — While guidelines for testimony and the redistricting process remain up in the air, advocates for fair maps in Kansas are advising residents to look at past frameworks when speaking to lawmakers at upcoming town halls.

House and Senate committees on redistricting are set to host four town hall meetings beginning Nov. 22, but details remain scarce on what legislators want to hear from attendees. All committee members will attend virtually.

Kansans can attend one of the various locations set up in cities across the state or join legislators online to provide testimony virtually. While the cities are known, the specific locations where people can testify in person remain unknown, as is the amount of time allocated per person.