Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights again under discussion

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January.

During Tuesday’s GOP caucus meeting to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.

The newly nominated leadership has shifted further to the right, and Hawkins said he anticipates more conservative proposals than usual this session.