American Royal cancels World Series of BBQ

The American Royal, which draws competitors to one of the world's largest barbecue cook-offs in the world, is canceling this year's event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Pro Rodeo also has been scrubbed, organizers said.

August 6, 2020 - 9:13 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The American Royal will not hold this year’s World Series of Barbecue because it could not find a way to make the event safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday.

Glen Alan Phillips, president and CEO of the American Royal Association, said it was “painful” to cancel the barbecue contest for the first time since it began, The Kansas City Star reported.

The barbecue, which draws competitors from more than 30 states and several countries, was scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Kansas Speedway,

