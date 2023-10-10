 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Appraiser, analyst dubious about property tax reform idea

Kansas lawmakers were given a mixed review of a Senate Bill that would cap real estate valuation increases as a means to slow higher property taxes. Such a change would create financial inequities that most likely would result in lawsuits, one county appraiser explained.

October 10, 2023 - 1:21 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, said Kansas voters should vote on a constitutional amendment limiting annual real estate valuation increases to 4% to slow growth in property taxes. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Saline County appraiser Sean Robertson started with positive elements of the Legislature’s proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution capping real estate valuation increases on residential, commercial and agriculture property at 4% annually in a bid to slow skyrocketing taxes.

Robertson, representing the Kansas County Appraiser’s Association, told a House and Senate committee studying the amendment that passage by Kansas voters could bring stability to property values, reduce complaints about surging taxes and shrink the number of complex tax appeals. It would also impose a cap on the state’s imposition of the property tax on Kansans, he said.

Then, to the disappointment of several lawmakers, he delved into reasons the constitutional amendment was a bad idea.

