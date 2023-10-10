Appraiser, analyst dubious about property tax reform idea

TOPEKA — Saline County appraiser Sean Robertson started with positive elements of the Legislature’s proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution capping real estate valuation increases on residential, commercial and agriculture property at 4% annually in a bid to slow skyrocketing taxes.

Robertson, representing the Kansas County Appraiser’s Association, told a House and Senate committee studying the amendment that passage by Kansas voters could bring stability to property values, reduce complaints about surging taxes and shrink the number of complex tax appeals. It would also impose a cap on the state’s imposition of the property tax on Kansans, he said.

Then, to the disappointment of several lawmakers, he delved into reasons the constitutional amendment was a bad idea.