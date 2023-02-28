Garnett plans airport upgrade

GARNETT — City leaders are preparing for a major upgrade to the Garnett Industrial Airport, according to the Anderson County Review. The project will widen the runway from 45 to 75 feet and grade a hill in the strip that prevents traffic on either side from being completely visible from the other end. The cost could be up to $6 million, but federal and state grants are expected to pay for most of it. The city is working to acquire land at the site.

Parsons to study subdivision plan