One rescued, one drowns at SEK lakes

A 65-year-old woman was rescued 12 hours after fallilng into the water on the east side spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam in Woodson County May 17, according to The Wilson County Citizen. The woman reportedly fell into the water around 2:50 a.m. and was found by rescue crews at about 4 p.m. about one mile into Wilson County. She was treated and released at an area hospital.

In Montgomery County, a 17-year-old drowned May 18 at Big Hill Lake just hours after receiving his diploma from Coffeyville’s Field Kindley High School.

Chanute library adds services, delivery

The Chanute Public Library is rolling out new programs and services, including delivery for homebound patrons, according to The Chanute Tribune. The library will deliver materials within the Chanute city limits. The library is also starting a Seed Library for the exchange of donated seeds for herbs, vegetables and flowers. Also, the Friends of the Chanute Library also implemented the first Little Free Library at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Rehabilitation and Fitness Center. The box will be in the visitor’s parking lot; visitors are welcome to take a book or leave a book for others to enjoy.

11th Judicial District adds Drug Court

OSWEGO — The 11th Judicial District is rolling out a pilot drug court program using money the state received from a national opioid settlement, the Parsons Sun reported. The drug court will start July 10.

Drug courts attempt to end the addiction cycle by offering an alternative to prison, Chief Judge Lori Fleming told Labette County commissioners recently.

Persons convicted of drug possession or related crimes may qualify for treatment and probation, with random drug testing. Some 4,000 drug courts operate across the nation, including in the 31st Judicial District.

Research shows between 80% to 90% of drug court graduates do not commit additional crimes, Fleming said. If a grant application is OK’d, Fleming anticipates the new drug court accommodating up to 60.

Anderson County looks at solar farm regulations

GARNETT — Anderson County commissioners are considering new regulations limiting the number of acres available for a solar farm, according to The Anderson County Review. They’re also looking at setback requirements that would establish a buffer zone between an installation and the nearest residential property.

The county is in its seventh month of a one-year moratorium on solar farms to study possible impacts.

$2 million school bond approved by just 5 votes

BURLINGTON — Just five votes led to approval of a $2 millon bond issue for improvements at Le Roy and Gridley schools, according to the Coffey County Republican.

Voters agreed to issue general obligation bonds for the project with a vote of 215-210. The voter turnout rate was 36.72%, which is considered high for a school election.

The $2 million project will build a vocational agriculture shop facility at Le Roy; build a 21st century science classroom at Le Roy; build two preschool classrooms, one each at Le Roy and Gridley; and upgrade fire alarm systems to the elementary school at Gridley.