Labette Health expands in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — A new $7.9 million expansion and renovation at Labette Health was celebrated last week, according to the Parsons Sun.

Gov. Laura Kelly spoke at its groundbreaking.

“The Independence Healthcare Center expansion represents a big step forward in building a more robust health care system in Kansas’ rural areas,” Kelly said. “The next critical step to support our rural hospitals … is to expand Medicaid,” she said.

The expansion includes a new Cancer Infusion Center, a clinic and labs providing complex patient testing, the Sun reported.

The renovation includes upgrades to its ER, outpatient ultrasound services and the addition of 17 patient exam rooms.

Nine years ago Independence lost its hospital, Mercy Hospital. In 2017, Labette Health opened a clinic in Independence.

The news to further expand Labette Health’s footprint in Independence was warmly received.

“I’m grateful to Labette Health for its commitment to provide essential health care access to more of our residents,” said Independence Mayor Tim Emert. “These investments support the growth of our local businesses and ensure families can thrive knowing they have nearby health care access.”

Construction is projected to be complete by June 1, 2025.

Counties to share appraiser

OSWEGO — Montgomery and Labette counties will share a county appraiser for the next 11 months, the Parsons Sun reported.

The agreement was reached when Labette County’s appraiser offered her resignation in June, effective July 10.

Appraisers in Kansas work on a four-year contract, the Sun reported, expiring June 30, 2025.

Montgomery County Appraiser Melody Kikkert will cover the responsibilities of the two counties. Labette County will pay $110,000 for the assistance.