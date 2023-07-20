Area news — July 20

LAWRENCE — A trio of suspects are accused of kidnapping a man and taking him to a tomb where the victim was expecting to be killed.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Tahreon Allen, 20, of Lawrence, Mustafa Darrell Muhammad-Springs, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., and a third suspect, Jean Willy Petit Frere, are charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary. Allen and Mumhammad-Springs are in custody. Frere is not in custody, the newspaper said.

The trio are accused of entering the man’s residence on the night of May 30, putting a pillowcase over his head and bounding him with duct tape, the newspaper reported. They demanded $100,000.