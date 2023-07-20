 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Area news — July 20

Three men were charged with abducting a man and taking him to a tomb where he figured they would kill him. Elsewhere, Altamont city leaders are trying to figure out how to handle illegal trash left in a pair of city-owned dumpsters.

State News

July 20, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

LAWRENCE — A trio of suspects are accused of kidnapping a man and taking him to a tomb where the victim was expecting to be killed.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Tahreon Allen, 20, of Lawrence, Mustafa Darrell Muhammad-Springs, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., and a third suspect, Jean Willy Petit Frere, are charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary. Allen and Mumhammad-Springs are in custody. Frere is not in custody, the newspaper said.

The trio are accused of entering the man’s residence on the night of May 30, putting a pillowcase over his head and bounding him with duct tape, the newspaper reported. They demanded $100,000.

Related
October 29, 2020
October 4, 2019
September 13, 2019
July 26, 2017
Most Popular