Arrest made in Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man over the New Year’s weekend in Wichita.

Bryce Marc Johnston, 27, of Bel Aire, was booked early Monday into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sunday killing of 44-year-old Jayson Stalkup, of Wichita, police said.

Officers were called at 5 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in north Wichita where they found Stalkup in the parking lot, investigators said. Stalkup had been stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene.