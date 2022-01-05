 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Arrest made in Wichita stabbing

A fatal stabbing in Wichita Sunday led to the arrest Monday of a Bel Air man. He was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder.

State News

January 5, 2022 - 9:42 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man over the New Year’s weekend in Wichita.

Bryce Marc Johnston, 27, of Bel Aire, was booked early Monday into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sunday killing of 44-year-old Jayson Stalkup, of Wichita, police said.

Officers were called at 5 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in north Wichita where they found Stalkup in the parking lot, investigators said. Stalkup had been stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene.

