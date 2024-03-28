 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
As Kansas nears gender care ban, students push university to advocate for trans youth

Students at the University of Kansas want their campus to become a safe haven for trans youth as the GOP-controlled Legislature approves a ban on puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgeries for minors.

State News

March 28, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Overland Park Democratic Rep. Heather Meyer, center, said that as the mother of a transgender child she was profoundly disappointed with the Kansas Legislature’s approval of a bill forbidding gender-affirming medical care for Kansans under 18 years of age. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — With Kansas poised to ban gender-affirming care for minors, college students are trying counter Republican efforts to roll back transgender rights by pushing the state’s largest university to declare itself a haven for trans youth.

The GOP-controlled Legislature approved its proposed ban on puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgeries for minors Wednesday, apparently with the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kansas would join 24 other states in banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors, the latest being Wyoming last week.

But the week before — when a ban already appeared likely — the Student Senate on the University of Kansas’ main campus overwhelmingly approved a proposal to add transgender rights policies to the school’s code of student rights. The proposal asks administrators to affirm the students’ right “to determine their own identities,” direct staff to use their preferred names and pronouns and commit to updating student records to reflect their gender identities. Administrators have not formally responded.

