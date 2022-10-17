Avian flu returns to Kansas

The fall bird migration looks a little different this year in Southeast Kansas due to low water levels in area ponds, lakes, and rivers. Fall has also brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and last week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County.

According to a news release from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a joint incident response. KDA officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on both properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. Find guidance on biosecurity on the KDA Division of Animal Health webpage at agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza. Going forward, any additional confirmed cases will be shared directly with local communities and announced on the KDA Avian Influenza webpage, rather than through a statewide news release.