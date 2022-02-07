Bill would allow sale of fireworks year-round

TOPEKA — As it stands, retail fireworks sellers in Kansas are only allowed to sell their wares from June 27 to July 6, a shorter time period than some neighboring states.

Seasonal retailers in Missouri can sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10 and from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. Missouri also allows the sale of fireworks year round.

The Senate Commerce Committee is considering a bill that looks to expand the timeframe in Kansas from June 15 through July 6 — and allow for year-round sales.