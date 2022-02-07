 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Bill would allow sale of fireworks year-round

A Kansas lawmaker is proposing Kansas allow fireworks sales year-round, instead of only around the Independence Day holiday. Sen. Caryn Parker says the new bill would stem revenue losses to other states.

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, introduced legislation that would expand the timeframe for selling fireworks, including the possibility for year-round sales. Photo by Kansas Reflector file photo

TOPEKA — As it stands, retail fireworks sellers in Kansas are only allowed to sell their wares from June 27 to July 6, a shorter time period than some neighboring states.

Seasonal retailers in Missouri can sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10 and from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. Missouri also allows the sale of fireworks year round. 

The Senate Commerce Committee is considering a bill that looks to expand the timeframe in Kansas from June 15 through July 6 — and allow for year-round sales.

