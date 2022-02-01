Bill would limit Kansas National Guard’s role in armed conflicts

TOPEKA — A measure to limit when the Kansas National Guard can go into active duty and prevent the guard from being subject to COVID-19 vaccine mandates drew disagreement Monday about its legality and the message taking such action would send.

Senate Bill 370, known as the Defend the Guard Act, would prevent the state National Guard from leaving the state for active duty unless Congress has passed an official declaration of war or they are needed for disaster response. The bill also exempts any guard members from COVID-19 vaccine requirements or potential discipline.

Supporters of the bill told legislators on the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Robert Olson, R-Olathe, that National Guard members are unfairly asked to fight in endless armed conflicts despite there being no declaration of war since 1942.