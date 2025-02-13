Bills call for stricter penalties for domestic battery, fleeing police

TOPEKA — Roberta Jackson was physically abused by a man who had an extensive history of hurting women in at least seven other states.

Jackson said offenders develop a “God complex” when they receive a “slap on the wrist” as a consequence of their violence. Jackson attends regular therapy and struggles with trauma.

“This trauma is not easily moved on from,” Jackson said. “I work three jobs just so I don’t have to think or feel or cry or scream because it is so hard. I have good days and bad days. I still have nerve damage on my scalp just above where I had my stitches.”

She testified Monday to the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee on legislation that would strengthen penalties for repeat offenders of domestic violence.

“I, as a domestic violence survivor, plead to you to consider this bill,” Jackson said. “Victims need to know that there is hope for justice for them.”

House Bill 2192 would limit work release for second- or third-time domestic battery offenders, if their previous offense was committed within five years. Under current law, second- and third-time offenders are allowed work release after 48 hours. The bill would up that to 45 days for second-time offenders, and 90 days for third-time offenders.

William Hurst, assistant district attorney for Johnson County, said that while a first-time domestic battery conviction requires a jail sentence of at least 48 hours, that time is rarely served.

“The basic question before this committee is whether 48 hours of actual jail time is sufficient for an offender who has committed multiple, violent crimes within a short period of time,” Hurst said.

SUPPORTERS OF THE bill hope it leads to mandatory minimum sentences for a first offense of domestic battery, but they see this as a step in the right direction.

The House committee also heard testimony on a bill that would increase additional criminal penalties for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer based on the circumstances of the offense.

Emily Brandt, representing the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, opposed both bills.

Brandt said in cases where an offender harmed a significant other, the restricted work leave would unintentionally harm the victim as well. She pointed to the high level of domestic violence cases where the offenders and victims share children, and rates of poverty. Brandt also pointed to a study by the National Institute of Justice that found offenders who participate in work release programs are less likely to reoffend.

“Not all offenders are the same,” Brandt said. “Some offenders need more heightened supervision than other offenders. Some of them need more heightened intervention than other offenders. Some of them possibly need more incarceration time than other offenders. This bill takes that discretion away from district court judges.”

Brandt was the only in-person opponent to the bill. One person submitted a neutral written testimony, and four people testified in support in-person.

Rep. Ricky James, a Republican from La Cygne, asked, “Why would all these people be up here wanting the bill? Are they doing their job?” — referring to the judges.

Brandt said that should be a question for the proponents, but Chair Rep. Bob Lewis, a Republican from Garden City, decided to move on because of time constraints.