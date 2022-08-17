‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people

TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes.

The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a two-tiered system of justice in Kansas, in which those who can afford to pay court fines are held to a different standard than those who can’t.

His client, Edwanda Garrett, pleaded guilty in 2009 in Johnson County District Court to making false writings and in 2017 to writing bad checks. Her restitution involves deducting $50 from her paycheck each month for the next 40 years.