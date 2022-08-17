 | Wed, Aug 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people

The case revolves around a patchwork set of state laws that limit probation to five years but allow probation to be extended indefinitely for failure to pay court costs, fines or restitution.

By

State News

August 17, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, says the state is punishing people “because they’re too poor to buy their freedom.” (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes.

The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a two-tiered system of justice in Kansas, in which those who can afford to pay court fines are held to a different standard than those who can’t.

His client, Edwanda Garrett, pleaded guilty in 2009 in Johnson County District Court to making false writings and in 2017 to writing bad checks. Her restitution involves deducting $50 from her paycheck each month for the next 40 years.

Related
May 20, 2022
May 16, 2022
January 11, 2022
June 1, 2021
Most Popular