Kansas woman sentenced following Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas woman on Monday was sentenced to two years of probation after offering a tearful apology for her role in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Esther Schwemmer, 56, of Leavenworth, also must perform community service and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The sentence was handed down via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Kansas City Star reported.

“I’m deeply ashamed of my actions on that day,” Schwemmer told U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. “Nothing about it was Christ-like…I hope with time I can forgive myself.”