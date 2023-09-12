 | Tue, Sep 12, 2023
BTK killer won’t face additional charges

Dennis Rader, the notorious BTK killer who terrorized Wichita for a generation, will not face additional charges related to the disappearance of an Oklahoma teenager who disappeared in 1976. Prosecutors said there isn't enough evidence to charge Rader.

September 12, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Dennis Rader consults with his lawyer, Sarah McKinnon, while entering his guilty pleas before Judge Gregory on June 27, 2005, admitting his guilt in 10 murders in the Wichita area. Photo by Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle/TNS

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — There isn’t enough evidence to charge the BTK serial killer in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, an Oklahoma prosecutor said Monday despite statements from law enforcement officials calling Dennis Rader a prime suspect.

District Attorney Mike Fisher said at a news conference that he’s not at a point where he could file charges against Rader in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, a cheerleader from the northern Oklahoma city of Pawhuska who was last seen at a laundromat.

But Fisher asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a formal investigation into Kinney’s disappearance because of the public interest in the revived cold case, and he will file charges if he learns of evidence that would warrant it, he said.

