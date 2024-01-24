 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Burlington dissolves Chamber of Commerce

The board of directors for the Coffey County Chamber of Commerce voted to dissolve the organization.

State News

January 24, 2024 - 1:55 PM

Photo by Roman Kraft/Unsplash

BURLINGTON — According to a report by The Coffey County Republican, the Coffey County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to dissolve the organization.

Melissa Daily, the Chamber’s executive director, announced the decision earlier this month in an email to Chamber of Commerce members, and later in a Facebook post. She said the board made the decision after much deliberation, according to the Republican.

“There is much uncertainty when it comes to future funding and what will be available and how it will be distributed,” Daily said. “With this uncertainty, it has proven difficult to know how to move forward, and it is difficult to offer a job to a new director when there is no guarantee past the next year.”

Related
July 12, 2021
February 5, 2021
March 27, 2019
December 20, 2018
Most Popular