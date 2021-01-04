CDC: Kansas last in getting shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ranks last among states in its reported COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to U.S. government data, and state officials attribute it to a lag in reporting by providers of the shots.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 12,164 people had received the first of two vaccine doses in Kansas as of Wednesday, or 418 for every 100,000 of its 2.9 million residents. The CDC said Kansas had administered less than 11% of the vaccine doses it had received.

Only Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio also had vaccination rates below 500 people per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC. Missouri’s rate was 1,084 shots for every 100,000 residents, and West Virginia led states with 2,178 per 100,000 residents.