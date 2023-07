Coin, stamp and sports memorabilia collectors can feast to their hearts’ content Saturday at the 38th annual summer coin, stamp, postcard, sports memorabilia and collectibles show at the Carthage, Mo., Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison.

The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association is sponsoring the daylong event, beginning at 9 a.m. Doors close at 5 p.m.

Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma will staff 48 tables.