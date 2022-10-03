College adopt student transfer agreement

TOPEKA — An academic alliance years in the making among more than three dozen Kansas community colleges and independent colleges will help students earning an associate degree avoid costly and time-consuming problems of transferring credit hours to a four-year school.

The coordination agreement signed by 19 members of the Kansas Community College Association and 20 members of the Kansas Independent College Association guaranteed students earning the two-year diploma at a Kansas community college the opportunity to enroll as a junior at one of the nonprofit, private colleges or universities in the Kansas association.

The key is transferring students would be recognized as having finished all general education requirements and wouldn’t be in jeopardy of having a portion of those 60 hours of community college credit rejected by the independent college. In the past, some transfer students were compelled to retake courses.