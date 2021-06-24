State schools may take more CC credits

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents may raise to 75 the number of credit hours that could be transferred from a community college to a state university following success of a two-year pilot involving Johnson County Community College and the nearby Edwards campus of the University of Kansas.

The state higher education governance board intends to weigh adjustment of the existing 60-hour transfer maximum, but the earliest action by the board would be this fall.

The idea took on urgency last week when board members discussed expanding the KU-JCCC pilot to Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, Emporia State University, Wichita State University and Washburn University. Each university would choose one partner community college for the experiment.