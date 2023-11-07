 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Colleges, universities take part in free application day

More than 50 Kansas colleges and universities are allowing residents to apply for free this week, regardless of age or income.

State News

November 7, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Dozens of public and private colleges and universities in Kansas offer a three-day window to submit free applications for undergraduate programs in a bid to boost enrollment by temporarily removing a barrier to entry. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — More than 50 colleges and universities in Kansas agreed to drop application fees Tuesday through Thursday for residents of the state regardless of age or income interested in seeking undergraduate degrees or certificates.

The opportunity to submit applications for free was extended by the six state universities supervised by the Kansas Board of Regents, Washburn University in Topeka, 19 community colleges, six technical colleges and 21 private independent colleges.

Jon Rolph, chairman of the Board of Regents, said the objective of the first statewide free college application period Nov. 7-9 was to temporarily discard an impediment to higher education and potentially increase the state’s rate of college attendance.

