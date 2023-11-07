Colleges, universities take part in free application day

TOPEKA — More than 50 colleges and universities in Kansas agreed to drop application fees Tuesday through Thursday for residents of the state regardless of age or income interested in seeking undergraduate degrees or certificates.

The opportunity to submit applications for free was extended by the six state universities supervised by the Kansas Board of Regents, Washburn University in Topeka, 19 community colleges, six technical colleges and 21 private independent colleges.

Jon Rolph, chairman of the Board of Regents, said the objective of the first statewide free college application period Nov. 7-9 was to temporarily discard an impediment to higher education and potentially increase the state’s rate of college attendance.