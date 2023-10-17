 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Computer network woes force Kansas courts to rely on paper

A computer network incident has forced court systems in all counties except Johnson to turn toward paper filings indefinitely.

October 17, 2023

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed a new administrative order extending rules related to a security incident that interrupted operation of electronic filing systems in district and appellate courts. Attorneys in Kansas must operate, at least temporarily, use real paper. Photo by Pool photo by Evert Nelson/Topeka Capital-Journal

TOPEKA — A computer network incident in Kansas interrupting electronic filings and payments in the state’s appellate courts and the district courts in all but populous Johnson County has been extended indefinitely, officials said Monday.

The Kansas Supreme Court issued an updated administrative order indicating clerks in 104 counties were unable to receive online filings. The cause, which hasn’t been precisely explained, hasn’t forbidden clerk offices from operating. However, all filings must be executed with paper, delivered by hand or through the mail, or with a fax machine.

The order signed by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert would allow individuals to request relief from the courts if filings were late.

