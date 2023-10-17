Computer network woes force Kansas courts to rely on paper

TOPEKA — A computer network incident in Kansas interrupting electronic filings and payments in the state’s appellate courts and the district courts in all but populous Johnson County has been extended indefinitely, officials said Monday.

The Kansas Supreme Court issued an updated administrative order indicating clerks in 104 counties were unable to receive online filings. The cause, which hasn’t been precisely explained, hasn’t forbidden clerk offices from operating. However, all filings must be executed with paper, delivered by hand or through the mail, or with a fax machine.

The order signed by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert would allow individuals to request relief from the courts if filings were late.