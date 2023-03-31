 | Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Court ruling could mean higher health care costs

A federal judge ruled Thursday in favor of a business that challenged recommendations on what should be covered under the Affordable Care Act. It could let insurance companies off the hook paying for preventative care like cancer screenings.

By

State News

March 31, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Kansans should continue to seek preventive care — things like cancer screenings — despite a court ruling Thursday that could let insurance companies off the hook on paying for that care, say health policy experts and advocacy groups.

The federal district court ruling in Texas could prevent the Biden administration from enforcing provisions of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, requiring insurance plans to pay for screenings for depression, diabetes, HIV and a range of other conditions.

In that case, the judge ruled for a business that challenged the recommendations on what should be covered under the ACA because the panels setting those guidelines aren’t appointed by elected officials. The plaintiffs also contend some of the federal government’s requirements violate religious rights.

